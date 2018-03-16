Punjab Technical University case: VB shifts case to its EOW, 9 absconding accused join probe

On January 8, VB had arrested Dr Rajneesh Arora, former PTU V-C, and booked nine others for corruption. These nine accused included kin of RSS and BJP leaders. On January 8, VB had arrested Dr Rajneesh Arora, former PTU V-C, and booked nine others for corruption. These nine accused included kin of RSS and BJP leaders.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (Jalandhar range) has transferred a case of financial irregularities allegedly involving a former V-C of I K Gujral Punjab Technical University to the Bureau’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The case was shifted to the EOW in second week of February, and soon after nine absconding accused in the case, who couldn’t be arrested despite several raids, joined investigations, sources said.

Dr Arora is only person currently in jail in the case. The former V-C and nine others were booked for committing financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 40 crores at PTU and allegedly ignoring appointment rules in the PTU to favour certain persons.

A senior RSS leader said they had met senior state officials and requested them that instead of arresting the other accused, they should be given the chance to explain their side and only after this the case was transferred.

VB sources said there was pressure to transfer the case to EOW. Earlier, the Investigating Officer of the case was DSP VB Kapurthala (Jandhar Range) Karamveer Singh. Now, it’s being probed by the SP EOW, VB Jalandhar, Parveen Kanda.

SP Parveen Kanda confirmed the development. “Now we are investigating the things in details and will take action as per their involvement in the case,” he said. Asked why the other accused, who had joined the probe, were not arrested when they were booked under the same charges on which former V-C Dr Arora was arrested, the SP said they had not given clean chit to them as the case was under probe and action would be taken as per their involvement.

ADGP-cum-Chief Director, Vigilance, B K Uppal, cited work load management as the reason. “The main range looks after traps cases and DA cases while economic offences which involve financial irregularities are given to the EO wing. Shifting of case is normal thing as EO wing is also part of the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab,” he said.

In this case, several accused are either the kin of RSS, BJP leaders or former RSS men themselves. Dr Rajneesh Arora is the son of late Matura Das Arora, a staunch RSS activist, and he himself served as an RSS parcharak in Delhi in 1979. Among others booked are Vishavdeep, Assistant Registrar, who is son of general secretary, RSS, Punjab, Munishwar, Geetika Sud, legal officer and daughter of former BJP minister Tikshan Sud.

