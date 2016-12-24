Punjab: Tarn Taran Congress chief gets a ticket, father and brother cry foul

Tarn Taran district Congress president Sukhpal Singh Bhullar got the ticket from Khemkarn constituency in the second list of candidates that was released on Friday. However, his father Gurchet Singh Bhullar and brother Anoop Singh Bhullar opposed the decision. Anoop said: “I never asked ticket for myself, but my father deserved the ticket. Sukhpal wanted ticket from the Tarn Taran constituency. My father’s name was on top of the list for Khemkarn. Besides Sukhpal never worked in Khemkarn. How can the party make him contest from Khemkarn?”

He added that they would talk to the people of the constituency to take the next decision. Anoop said his father had made it clear to the party high command that there were differences between him and his brother.

Differences in the Bhullar family were never a secret. Family, however, had worked out the differences and organised a collective rally for Captain Amarinder Singh on September 15, 2015, in which it was hinted that Sukhpal will be given the ticket.

Sukhpal said: “I had applied from both Tarn Taran and Khemkarn constituencies. I have been working for the party for two decades. It is true that my father was expecting a ticket, his name was on the top and I was second.”