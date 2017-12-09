Punjab: Student from Meghalaya killed, one hurt in clash during party

Police identified the deceased as Ashish Prasad of Meghalaya, who was a second-year student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) (Representational Image) Police identified the deceased as Ashish Prasad of Meghalaya, who was a second-year student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) (Representational Image)

A 21-year-old B.Tech student at a private university in Jalandhar was killed in Phagwara after a scuffle during a party late on Thursday evening. Another student was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, police said. Police identified the deceased as Ashish Prasad of Meghalaya, who was a second-year student at Lovely Professional University (LPU).

He had been staying in a paying guest (PG) facility along with four other students – identified only as Aniket, Abhishek and Rohit – at Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar Street No. 6, near Satnampura police station in Phagwara. On Thursday evening, another friend, Rishabh, who lives in LPU University hostel, had come to the area as it was his birthday and a party went on till late night. Eyewitnesses said residents of nearby houses objected to music being played loudly.

“Around 2 am, members of a family staying in the lane opposite the house came out and warned the students, who were drinking. This led to an argument and some bricks were thrown at the youths by the residents. The boys also came out and retaliated,” said a resident of street No. 6, who did not wish to be named.

Some of the youths went back into the house but Ashish Prasad and Aman Kumar, who hails from Bihar, were assaulted by the residents, eyewitnesses said. Ashish with an iron digger, which is used for farming purposes, and Ashish died on the spot. Aman was attacked with a baseball bat and was under treatment at a hospital, sources said.

A team led by Satnampura police station SHO Sukhpal Singh reached the spot and questioned some of the family members of Nasib Chand, who stays opposite the house. A case was registered against Chand, his brother Ashok, son Rahul Kumar, who is a teacher in a Nawanshahr school, and grandson Abhishek. They fled after the incident. The post mortem was done and the statements of the boys were being recorded, police said.

