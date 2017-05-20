Punjab: State Wildlife Board clears Medicity and Palm City projects

“The project requires clearance from National Board for Wildlife and for that, the state board has to clear the project first,” says UT Chief Conservator of Forest Santosh Kumar. “The project requires clearance from National Board for Wildlife and for that, the state board has to clear the project first,” says UT Chief Conservator of Forest Santosh Kumar.

THE STATE Wildlife Board on Friday cleared the GMADA’s Medicity Project and a Palm City project at Mullanpur and recommended the case to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). The State Wildlife Board is headed by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore.

GMADA’s Medicity Project was former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal’s dream project. “The project requires clearance from National Board for Wildlife and for that, the state board has to clear the project first and recommend the case. So we have done it for the Medicity and the Palm City project,” said UT Chief Conservator of Forest Santosh Kumar.

The Medicity Project, which was mooted in 2011, was to be completed by 2015 but has been delayed due to several issues. In this project, a total area of 350 acres has been marked for the health zone, out of which 100 acres have already been acquired by GMADA under land pooling wherein farmers have been made stakeholders. Land owners of Medicity would be allotted residential and commercial plots or sites in Eco City as per their entitlement under the land pooling scheme.

In Medicity, GMADA plans to allot 28.15 acres of land for a medical university, 28.22 acres for a medical college, five acres for a multi-specialty hospital and nearly one acre each for at least 11 hospitals. A plot of 50 acres has already been allotted to Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre. The board was also informed by the UT Conservator that two major buildings — one near the Airport Road and the other in Industrial Area Phase 1 — had not taken environmental clearance.

“A court case has been filed against the builder who violated norms in the Industrial Area.

We are writing to the Punjab government to file a case against the second violator,” said Kumar.

