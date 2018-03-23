Punjab: Speaker orders probe into Bains live-streaming of House proceedings

Without naming Bains, the CM raised the issue and expressed concern that the rules of the House were given a go by some opposition leaders. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Without naming Bains, the CM raised the issue and expressed concern that the rules of the House were given a go by some opposition leaders. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A day after Lok Insaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjit Singh Bains live-streamed the House proceedings of the ongoing budget session, Punjab Speaker Rana Kanwarpal Singh Thursday ordered a probe into the event and asked the members to switch off their phones at the time of entering the Assembly.

The inquiry into the issue was demanded by Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after Chief Minister and Leader of the house Amarinder Singh raised the matter in the Assembly and sought Speaker’s intervention.

Without naming Bains, the CM raised the issue and expressed concern that the rules of the House were given a go by some opposition leaders.

Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira raised the issue that Channi had himself live-streamed on social media when he was the LoP during SAD-BJP rule.The CM, however, said that it was a serious matter. He urged the Speaker to direct all members to strictly follow the rules and maintain dignity of the house.

Amarinder aid it had come to his notice from the newspapers. Speaker reminded the members of rule number 90 of Assembly Conduct Rules that provides for switching off cell phones of members before entering the House.

