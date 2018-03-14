Punjab: Six injured in firing over control of gurdwara

According to locals, Jodha and his aides entered gurdwara at 3 am on Tuesday. They made an announcement that gurdwara was under their control. As villagers attempted to enter gurdwara, Jodha and his men allegedly opened fire at them. It left six villagers injured. (Representational Image) According to locals, Jodha and his aides entered gurdwara at 3 am on Tuesday. They made an announcement that gurdwara was under their control. As villagers attempted to enter gurdwara, Jodha and his men allegedly opened fire at them. It left six villagers injured. (Representational Image)

Six villagers were injured in Manochahal village in Tarn Taran on Tuesday following a clash between two groups over the control of a local gurdwara. One Ranjodh Singh Jodha and his 22 aides allegedly opened fired to take possession of the Gurdwara Jogi Peer in Manochahal village.

In retaliation, villagers torched two vehicles in which Jodha and his men had come to the village. Jodha’s family had control of the gurdwara for a long time. However, now it is being managed by a registered gurdwara committee of villagers. A murder convict, Jodha had recently came back after completing his sentence.

According to locals, Jodha and his aides entered gurdwara at 3 am on Tuesday. They made an announcement that gurdwara was under their control. As villagers attempted to enter gurdwara, Jodha and his men allegedly opened fire at them. It left six villagers injured.

Former SAD MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura from Khadoor Sahib said: “During the course of this incident none of the police officials reached at the spot despite repeated phone calls because accused had shelter and support of local police.” SP Tarn Taran Tilak Raj said, “Police had reached the spot. I reached there at 8:30 am and accused were arrested by 11 am.”

