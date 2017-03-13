Punjab: Simarjit Bains blames Cong-SAD ‘setting’ for AAP-LIP alliance debacle

Simarjit Bains in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Simarjit Bains in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

LOK INSAAF Party (LIP) chief MLA Simarjit Bains Sunday alleged that “internal setting of Congress and SAD” led to defeat of AAP-LIP candidates in Punjab. Having entered into an alliance with AAP, the LIP contested five seats. However, only the two Bains brothers were able to retain their seats and remaining three candidates lost by huge margins.

Simarjit Bains, who won from Atam Nagar of Ludhiana, said, “It is nothing else but the internal setting of Congress and Akali Dal which has led to defeat of AAP-LIP candidates. Nowhere has our alliance partner AAP lacked in efforts and (AAP national convener) Arvind Kejriwal personally addressed rallies and roadshows for us. But Akalis and Congress were successful in instilling fear in minds of the people that an ‘outsider’ party will do nothing for them.”

Bains also alleged, “Akali Dal diverted votes towards Congress from seats where it was losing.”

“Why did Captain Amarinder Singh contest from Lambi? Was he there to win? No. He was there to ‘cut’ votes of Jarnail Singh of AAP. Why did the Ludhiana MP go to Jalalabad? Was it possible for him to win against Sukhbir Singh Badal? No, he just went there to defeat Bhagwant Mann,” said Bains.

Candidates of Bains’ LIP lost from Ludhiana north, central and Amargarh (Sangrur). “Earlier, we were just two brothers who raised our voice against Congress and SAD hand in hand game. Now we are 22. Now, we will show SAD and Congress that what it means to have an opposition,” said Bains.

He said the alliance was “as strong as ever” despite the results. “Now, we will introspect in a joint meeting of both parties,” claimed Bains.

“I had a word with Kejriwal ji on phone. We said it looks like the people of Punjab wanted a big change but that change wasn’t AAP. He was a little disappointed but we are not the ones to run away from the battlefield,” said Bains.