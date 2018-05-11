Known Laddi for long…man with clean heart: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh holds an election rally in Jalandhar district on Thursday. (Express Photo) Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh holds an election rally in Jalandhar district on Thursday. (Express Photo)

Lashing out at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders over their demand for the arrest of Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, the Congress candidate for the Shahkot Assembly bypoll due on May 28, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday said he “had known Laddi for a long time as a man with a clean heart”.

Attacking former deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, the CM said, “Is he an election commissioner or does he represent the Election Commission? Who is he to give such a statement.” He asked the people to vote for Punjab’s future instead of getting misled and lashed out at the Akalis and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for “spreading canards” over History school books.

“The Akalis, led by the Badals, had failed to do anything for Punjab or its people during their 10-year rule, while AAP’s Sukhpal Singh Khaira was misleading people by spreading canards instead of raising issues related to the welfare of the people,” said the Chief Minister, addressing an impressive rally before accompanying the Congress candidate for the filing of his nomination papers here.

He added that Congress is just one seat short of 2/3rd majority in Vidhan Sabha and with Sherowalia’s win, this will be achieved. “Every vote for Laddi would be a vote for the future of Punjab as the Congress is the only party that can bring the state’s progress back on track and believes in implementing every single poll promise in contrast to the Akalis,” he said.

He further said that before 2017 elections, he had promised his farmer brothers to provide them relief and appealed them not to commit suicides. “Today we have already organised four big programmes of debt waivers for them and will continue with this programme till the promise is fulfilled. My government is committed to implement its farm loan waiver scheme, irrespective of the financial burden it has inherited from the SAD-BJP government. I won’t talk big like SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal or Khaira but can assure the people of Shahkot of fulfilling their genuine demands,” he said.

He went on to attack former CM P S Badal for “giving all to industrial towns, Hindu-dominated areas to divide Punjab”. “From health to education, agriculture to industry, the SAD had destroyed every institution in Punjab and continues to work against the welfare of the state and its people even now when they are in the opposition,” said the Chief Minister.

Lashing out at former education minister Daljit Singh Cheema for “politicising religion”, Captain said that he had set up the committee in 2014 for review and finalisation of the History syllabus and now they are blaming the one-year-old Congress government. “They (Akalis) neither could stop the imposition of Goods and Services Tax on Langar at Harmandir Sahib nor could they get it waived off, despite their ally being in power at the Centre,” the Chief Minister said, adding that this showed their duplicity over Sikh Gurus and religious institutions.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Sunil Jakhar said the bypoll was an opportunity for the people of Shahkot to make amends for their earlier mistake of voting for the Akalis.

Cabinet minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and MP Santokh Singh were among others present on the occasion.

Besides Captain Amarinder, Jakhar, All-India Congress Committee leaders Asha Kumari, Harish Choudhary and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal also accompanied Sherowalia to the SDM office.

