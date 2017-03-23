Punjab: Security cover for former ministers, advisers and sitting MPs cut down sharply

Ex-minister Tota Singh is now left with only two security guards, down from the 21 he had earlier. Express Ex-minister Tota Singh is now left with only two security guards, down from the 21 he had earlier. Express

In a major pruning exercise, the state government Wednesday withdrew security personnel and escort vehicles from several former ministers, MLAs and advisers of the previous SAD-BJP government and also from six MPs, including two from Congress.

As many as 12 former ministers who had oversized security retinue have lost a substantial part of the cover after a assessment of threat to them was carried out by the Punjab Police. Former rural development and panchayats minister, Sikander Singh Maluka, who had 31 security personnel at his disposal with two vehicles, is now left with only one escort vehicle and six personnel.

Former agriculture minister Tota Singh is now left with only two security personnel from the 21 he had earlier.

Former water supply and sanitation minister Surjit Singh Rakhra will have only two security personnel (earlier 17), Madan Mohan Mittal will have two personnel (down from 13), former tourism minister Sohan Singh Thandal will also have two personnel (down from 9) and former PWD minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon is also left with only two personnel (down from 18 personnel and one vehicle).

Similarly, former ministers Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, Anil Joshi, Bhagat Chunni Lal, Daljit Singh Cheema and Gulzar Singh Ranike have also lost the bulk of their security personnel ranging from 11 to 18 personnel and are now left with two to four personnel each.

Among those MPs whose security detail has been downsized are Bhagwant Mann of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of SAD, Shwait Malik of BJP, Prem Singh Chandumajra of SAD, Ambika Soni and Chaudhary Santokh Singh of Congress.

Mann will now be entitled to only two security personnel (down from six personnel and one escort vehicle), Brahmpura to two security personnel (down from six personnel and one escort vehicle), Shwait Malik to only four personnel (down from 14), Chandumajra to four personnel (down from six personnel and one vehicle), Ambika Soni to four personnel (down from eight) and Santokh Singh to two personnel (down from six personnel and one vehicle).

As many as 11 former advisers to former CM Parkash Singh Badal have had their security personnel completely withdrawn.

These include media adviser to the former CM, Harcharan Bains (10 personnel and one vehicle), media adviser to former Deputy CM, Jangveer Singh (three personnel), former industrial adviser to CM, Kamal Oswal (four personnel), adviser to former CM, Parminder Singh Sekhon (19 personnel and one vehicle), Tikshan Sood, former BJP MLA and adviser to CM (eight personnel and one vehicle), Bhupinder Singh Dhillon, political adviser (nine personnel and one vehicle), Charanjit Singh Brar (two personnel), Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal (seven personnel), Paramjit Singh Sidwan (four personnel), former OSDs Sawinder Pal Singh (two personnel) and Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu (two personnel).

Security cover has also been reduced to two each for 17 former Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS).

Most of these CPS were earlier having security personnel ranging from three to eight personnel with the maximum eight being with Nand Lal while Des Raj Dhugga and KD Bhandari has three each.

Others who have had their security cover reduced are Amarpal Singh Ajnala, Balbir Singh Ghunas, Darshan Singh Shivalik, Gurbachan Singh Babehali, Gurtej Singh Ghuryana, Manjit Singh manna, Mantar Singh Brar, Mohinder Kaur Josh, Parjash Chand Garg, Saroop Chand Singla, Seema Kumari, Sukhjit Kaur Sahi and Virsa Singh Valtoha.

