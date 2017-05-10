Latest News
  • Punjab Raj Bhawan: Engineering wing to develop mini-Rock Garden, Nek Chand’s son disappointed

Punjab Raj Bhawan: Engineering wing to develop mini-Rock Garden, Nek Chand’s son disappointed

The engineering wing will develop a small corner at the Raj Bhawan as mini-Rock Garden at a cost of Rs 14.25 lakh.

Written by Hina Rohtaki | Chandigarh | Published:May 10, 2017 7:43 am
Punjab Raj Bhawan, Engineering wing, Rock Garden, chandigarh Rock Garden, nek chand, indian express, chandigarh news Foreign tourists at Rock Garden in Chandigarh. (Source: Express Archives)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 10: Latest News