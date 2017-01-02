Punjab power utility gets award from Central panel

PUNJAB STATE Power Corporation Limited has been awarded for being the best performing power distribution utility by Central Board of Irrigation and Power. The award was given to Karan Deep Chaudhri, chairman-cum-managing director of PSPCL, by Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, on Saturday.

A jury, comprising A S Bakshi, member, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, S D Dubey, chairperson of Central Electricity Authority, Ashok Sethi, executive director, Tata Power, G S Jha, CWC chairman, A B Pandya, former CWC chairman, K S Popli, CMD, IREDA, and Ashvini Kumar, MD, SECI, was constituted to choose the best

power utility.

Chaudhri said PSPCL has been awarded for its outstanding contribution to Punjab by providing reliable 24×7 cost-effective electricity to all categories of consumers and overall development through optimisation of available resources, bringing transparency and ensuring ease of doing business through information technology initiatives, especially in the distribution sector. PSPCL has one of the lowest transmission and distribution losses in the country. It brought down T&D losses from 23.92 per cent in 2007 to 14.63 per cent in 2016.

Punjab is the first state to provide unique phone number 1912 for registration of all types of complaints 24X7 by phone and SMS, stated Chaudhri. He added that no grid sub-station/feeder/11 KV sub-station is overloaded in the state. He added that an infrastructure upgradation of 47 major towns of Punjab under the R-APDRP scheme is being done at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Chaudhri congratulated and thanked all PSPCL officers and employees for making it possible to achieve this milestone.