Punjab polls: Show your finger with ink mark and avail a variety of discounts

TO ENCOURAGE people to vote, some coaching institutes and dhaba owners are offering discounts on food and coaching fees. The owners of some eateries in the city have also approached the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) team to offer discounts to voters. The voters will have to show their fingers with black ink mark to avail the discount, said officials.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Grievances) and nodal officer of SVEEP Nayan Bhullar says that the owner of a private English coaching institute, Career Creator, approached them and offered 50 per cent discount to first-time voters and 30 per cent discount on fees to people having more than 21 yeas of age.

She added that Republic of Chicken, an eatery in the city, has also approached them to give 20 per cent discount to the voters. The voters will have to show the ink mark on their finger to get the discount.

“It is very good that these people are encouraging people to go and vote. Our target is to make more and more people realise that they should go to vote as it is their prime duty and they should do it on priority,” Bhullar says.

She says that they have also decided to put a stamp on official documents encouraging people to vote. The stamp is pasted on all the OPD slips in civil hospitals in Mohali district and on all the official letters of every department so that their message could reach maximum people.

“Many people visit hospitals, so they will be encouraged. Apart from it, we have also asked private hospitals to encourage people who come to meet their relatives to go and vote on February 4. We are getting good response,” Bhullar adds.

Bhullar says that Uber cab service representatives have also approached them and they have offered to charge only Rs 40 from the people who want to go to the polling station on the voting day. The ride will be free for the physically challenged people.

“They have offered to charge flat Rs 40 from the people who want to go for voting. The taxi service will also drop the people after they vote and charge the same amount,” she says.