Punjab Polls: EC withdraws disqualification of two candidates

THE ELECTION Commission has allowed two Independent candidates of previous Assembly elections, Gurpartap Singh Tikka and Yadvinder Singh, to contest the forthcoming polls. Earlier, both were disqualified and prevented from contesting any Lok Sabha or Assembly election as they had failed to submit their expenditure details.

In a statement issued on Friday, an EC spokesperson said both the candidates were barred from taking part in the electoral process under Section 11 of Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Both Tikka and Singh approached the EC, represented their case and filed an affidavit. After examining the documents submitted, the EC has issued fresh directions allowing them to contest elections, thereby cancelling the earlier order issued on June 7, this year, regarding their disqualification.