Punjab Polls: Denied ticket, Surjit Singh Barnala calls SAD (Longowal) meet on Dec 25

FORMER CHIEF minister Surjit Singh Barnala has called a meeting of his party workers in Dhuri on December 25. The development comes almost a week after his grandson was denied ticket from Dhuri. Now, the Barnala family is exploring the possibility of reviving their party, SAD (Longowal), said sources.

SAD (Longowal) was merged with the Congress in April this year. The family has claimed that though the Gandhis had assured them tickets from Dhuri and Sangrur, the promise has not been kept.

Now, the grandson, Simar Partap Singh, seems all set to contest as Independent from Dhuri.

Gaganjit Singh Barnala, son of Surjit Singh Barnala, confirmed that a workers meeting has been called on December 25 to decide further course of action as the Congress high command has failed to review its decision on Dhuri till date.