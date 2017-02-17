Latest News

Punjab polls 2017: EC nod to 5 per cent interim relief for govt employees

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:February 17, 2017 3:41 am

The Election Commission has approved of granting 5 per cent interim relief to the Punjab Government employees/pensioners. Disclosing this here on Thursday, a spokesperson of the Punjab Chief Electoral Office, said the state government had sought EC’s permission for grant of interim relief due to the model code of conduct being enforced.

The letter of approval has been sent to the Secretary, Expenditure, Finance Department, for immediate action, said the spokesperson.

 

