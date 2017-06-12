Punjab police inspector arrested in drug peddling case

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:June 12, 2017 2:15 pm
Punjab’s Special Task Force on Monday arrested CIA, Kapurthala Inspector Inderjit Singh for his alleged involvement in a drug peddling case. Inderjit is known for taking on several dreaded gangs in the state and putting drug peddlers behind bars. He was picked up by the STF from Jalandhar today morning. Confirming the arrest, IG STF Parmod Ban said an FIR was registered against Inderjit and more details will be made public by evening. The STF was tipped off about Inderjit’s involvement while interrogating several criminals.
More details are awaited
