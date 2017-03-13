Punjab Police cop posted at ex-Punjab FM’s house killed in accidental firing

A 35-YEAR-OLD Punjab Police constable who was deployed at the residence of former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa died after he accidentally shot himself with his Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) in Sector 2 on Sunday. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Surjit Kumar, a constable of the Punjab Armed Police forces (PAP). He was a native of Jalandhar district in Punjab. The victim had been deployed at the residence of Dhindsa for the past five years.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Police officials said the incident occurred around 11.30 am on Sunday when the victim was cleaning his SLR. He accidentally pulled the trigger of his gun and the bullet passed through his head. After hearing the gunshot, the other security personnel posted at Dhindsa’s residence came there and found that Surjeet was lying in a pool of blood. The security personnel immediately informed the PCR.

The victim was rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The local police informed the victim’s family and recovered from the spot the shell of the bullet and the victim’s gun. The body was kept at a mortuary. An autopsy would be conducted on Monday after which the body would be handed over to the victim’s family.

The police ruled out any foul play in the incident and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at Sector 3 police station.