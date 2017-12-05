Punjab police begin test run: In case of emegency, dial 112

Under Nationwide Emergency Response System project of Centre, the common emergency number helpline centre will be set up at Mohali with 60 work stations. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Under Nationwide Emergency Response System project of Centre, the common emergency number helpline centre will be set up at Mohali with 60 work stations. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Punjab Police on Monday began the trial run for common emergency number 112 by mapping it with police helpline number of 100. “We are scheduled to launch the common emergency number 112 for all emergency services, including firebrigade and ambulances, in due course of time, most likely in three months,” said Punjab IGP (Law and Order) Gurinder Singh Dhillon, who is associated with the project in the state. Under Nationwide Emergency Response System (NERS) project of Centre, the common emergency number helpline centre will be set up at Mohali with 60 work stations (60 emergency call receivers).

Dhillon said Centre had already made available Rs 9.28 crore for the project and state will also contribute a share for arranging building and manpower, among other things. “As a first step, we have done mapping of BSNL and private operators phone number to create awareness that they can dial common emergency number 112 for police help. The common emergency helpline number is already embedded in landline and mobile phones,” Dhillon said.

Dhillon said currently each district had a dedicated police helpline number of 100. “The actionable emergency calls are very less. For example, from 6000 calls, 30 would be actionable. With the centralised helpline at Mohali, all calls will land at the common emergency number and details of only actionable calls would be passed to the field units for action,” he added.

