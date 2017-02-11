Punjab Police arrest four gangsters after shootout

Four gangsters, two of whom are accused in several cases of murder and attempt to murder, were arrested today after a shootout with a Punjab Police team in Ferozepur district. The four were arrested from their hideout near Makhu under Zira sub-division of Ferozepur, a senior police official said. “We received information that they were hiding at Makhu in Zira. When we reached there they opened fire at us and after brief exchange of fire from both sides, the accused were arrested,” Ferozepur SSP, Gaurav Garg said over phone.

Punjab Police had been on the hunt for the gangsters, who used to operate in Gurdaspur, Batala and other areas, for several weeks now.

Two days back, they had killed one person in Malerkotla, Garg said.

Two of them who are in their early 30s have 15 to 18 cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and other cases under the provisions of the Arms Act registered against them at various places including Malerkotla, Patiala and Sangrur.