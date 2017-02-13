Punjab: Phagwara Congress leader takes up ‘assault’ of woman, children by cops with EC

JOGINDER SINGH Mann, Congress candidate from Phagwara, on Sunday raised the issue of the alleged ‘roughing up’ of a woman and children by police in Phagwara with the Election Commission and urged the Chief Electoral Officer to rein in the Phagwara police who were acting as a stooge of the ruling SAD-BJP alliance, thereby violating the model code of conduct. He urged the CEO to intervene and take strict action against the officers responsible for this.

In a letter to the Punjab CEO, Mann, also a former minister, said though the state administration and the police are expected to discharge their duties according to the rule of law when the model code is enforced, the Phagwara police, unfortunately, were still acting on the diktats of leaders from the previous government.

Citing an example, Mann said a woman and her children were forcibly taken to the police station by station house officers Nirmal Singh and Sulakhan Singh on Friday and that, too, without a woman police, just to please their boss and MLA of the outgoing Assembly. He said the video of an SHO shamelessly roughing up a woman had already gone viral. Mann further stated that the motive was to terrorise people, who had voted freely against the high-handedness of the police and ruling alliance during the polls.

Claiming that it was in gross violation of the model code and police were acting as stooge of the ruling alliance, forgetting that they were governed by the rule book and Supreme Court directions, which bar them from carrying out such atrocities against women and children. He added that though people had protested against this police high-handedness, instead of taking strict action against the erring officers, police have threatened to lodge cases against those who raised this matter.