Punjab pesticides scam: Charges could not be framed against former director of agriculture

The charges against former director of Punjab agriculture department Mangal Singh Sandhu could not be framed by the court on Friday. The court has fixed the next hearing of the case for March 31. The charges against the officer could be framed in the next hearing.

Sandhu had to appear in Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding the same case but due to the clash of the similar dates the charges could not be framed. The

Punjab Agriculture Director, Mangal Singh Sandhu, was arrested from his residence in Chandigarh on the night of October 4 by the Bathinda police.

Watch What Else is Making News



Sandhu’s name surfaced during a police probe which found that he allegedly took money for the supply of ‘spurious’ pesticides from the suppliers.

On September 2, 2015, Bathinda Police had registered a case in the matter and a representative of pesticide suppliers later said that Sandhu allegedly accepted money for the supply of spurious pesticide.

The opposition Congress party also started protests as many farmers suffered damage to their cotton crops in a Whitefly attack. Sandhu was removed from his post by the state government on September 17.