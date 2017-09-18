Punjab: People pester police with ‘jail roti’ demand to stay out of it

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Guru Ram Rahim Singh is fuelling a strange superstition in Punjab jails. Prompted by their astrologers, people, including influential businessmen from Ludhiana, are approaching the police to allow them to have ‘roti and paani’ (food and water) from jail. According to police officials, the requests spiked post the dera chief’s conviction by a Panchkula court in Haryana. Having rotis from jail is one of the suggestions that astrologers give to their clients to avert a jail term in future.

People have been tapping into their political connections to get food from jail or eat it inside the jail premises itself, claimed officials. This has put the policemen in a spot, who are end up dealing with such requests on recommendation of senior officials.

“There is no legal provision which allows us to let people eat food from jail. Still they force us to consider their request on sympathy basis. If we deny, they approach higher officials and then we have to provide them food from jail. The problem has increased since Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been convicted. Astrologers tell people that they too have a jail term written in their kundli, so they should eat jail food in advance to avert it. This is complete hogwash, but we have to entertain such people on orders of our seniors,” an inspector posted as SHO in Ludhiana told The Indian Express.

“We got a request from a businessman from Ludhiana recently. He feared that if a person like Gurmeet Ram Rahim with such big political clout and connections can get jailed, he too can be in danger. So, he demanded jail food and water as suggested by his astrologer. We had to oblige him as he had an approach from higher ups,” said an inspector. Not only Ludhiana, the problem is being faced by police in other districts of Punjab too like Bathinda, Patiala, Amritsar, Mohali among others.

“Some ask for permission to sit in the central jail premises and have food. Others demand that they may be put behind bars in lock-up at police station where they can have food. Others say that they should be allowed to fill a tiffin box from jail mess and they can eat at home. The point is just to have rotis cooked in jail. Even SSP and DIG-rank officers send us requests to entertain their acquaintances,” said a jail staff member from Amritsar.

Harbans Singh, a sub-inspector from Ludhiana said, “We get many such requests. People who are highly superstitious feel that having jail food or water will eliminate their chances of getting jailed in future. Some want food from jail, others want tea or water.”

Ludhiana Jail Superintendent SP Khanna said, “Yes, we do get such requests and giving a chapatti or two does not make any difference. So, we do not deny. Some request to sit in jail and eat which we do not allow at any cost.” Sources from Ludhiana police, however, said that in some cases, a policeman is put on special duty to deliver tiffin having food from jail to influential persons. In other cases, people are allowed to sit in lock up of police stations and eat food.

