Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab: One dead, two hurt in blast at Army ammunition depot

“It was during the proof-testing of two rounds of an air defence gun that one of the rounds got fired, resulting in the death and injuries,” said a senior Army officer.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Updated: May 16, 2018 1:10:41 am
Punjab: One dead, two hurt in blast at Army ammunition depot The deceased was a civilian ordnance official from Ordnance Depot Khamaria while the injured are a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a Jawan of the Army. Both have been admitted to Military Hospital in Jalandhar. (Representational Image)
Related News

One civilian died while two Army personnel suffered injuries when a ammunition round of air defence gun went off this morning at Ammunition Depot at Unchi Bassi near Dasuya in Punjab. According to Army sources, a team from Ordnance Depot Khamaria, Madhya Pradesh, had come to the ammunition depot to proof-test some ammunition.

“It was during the proof-testing of two rounds of an air defence gun that one of the rounds got fired, resulting in the death and injuries,” said a senior Army officer.

The deceased was a civilian ordnance official from Ordnance Depot Khamaria while the injured are a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a Jawan of the Army. Both have been admitted to Military Hospital in Jalandhar.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar Panday of Uttar Pradesh.  A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the causes of the accidental firing of the ammunition. Proof-testing of ammunition is carried out to ascertain whether the ammunition is still fit to be used in live firing.

Karnataka Election Results 2018 – Follow The Indian Express live coverage on Congress-JDS Government Alliance in Karnataka and real-time updates at indianexpress.com

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now