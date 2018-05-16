Punjab: One dead, two hurt in blast at Army ammunition depot

The deceased was a civilian ordnance official from Ordnance Depot Khamaria while the injured are a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a Jawan of the Army. Both have been admitted to Military Hospital in Jalandhar. (Representational Image) The deceased was a civilian ordnance official from Ordnance Depot Khamaria while the injured are a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a Jawan of the Army. Both have been admitted to Military Hospital in Jalandhar. (Representational Image)

One civilian died while two Army personnel suffered injuries when a ammunition round of air defence gun went off this morning at Ammunition Depot at Unchi Bassi near Dasuya in Punjab. According to Army sources, a team from Ordnance Depot Khamaria, Madhya Pradesh, had come to the ammunition depot to proof-test some ammunition.

“It was during the proof-testing of two rounds of an air defence gun that one of the rounds got fired, resulting in the death and injuries,” said a senior Army officer.

The deceased was a civilian ordnance official from Ordnance Depot Khamaria while the injured are a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a Jawan of the Army. Both have been admitted to Military Hospital in Jalandhar.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar Panday of Uttar Pradesh. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the causes of the accidental firing of the ammunition. Proof-testing of ammunition is carried out to ascertain whether the ammunition is still fit to be used in live firing.

