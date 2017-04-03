Punjab: Now, AAP seeks validation of EVMs

AAM AADMI Party on Sunday reiterated its allegation that electronic voting machines (EVMs) had been tampered with in the recent Assembly elections to five states and sought validation of all EVMs used with VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) system.

H S Phoolka, leader of the opposition in Punjab, in a statement issued here, said the incident of default setting of an EVM linked to VVPAT to BJP symbol during the trial for the Assembly by-election at Bhind in Madhya Pradesh has vindicated the AAP allegation that EVMs had been tampered with by the ruling party. “AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal had brought the matter to the notice of Chief Election Commissioner of India but no heed was paid to it,” he added.

Phoolka said AAP and Congress had both demanded the use of ballot paper in the Delhi Assembly election and Delhi Election Commission had turned down the demand. He said now it was the moral duty of the Congress to support AAP for validation of all EVMs used with VVPAT in the Assembly election. Phoolka also said that alleged tampering of EVMs was a bigger conspiracy to hijack the election system and a serious threat to democracy in India from BJP.

The AAP leader said all opposition parties should take a united stand on the issue to save democracy. He also reiterated the demand for use of traditional method of ballot papers in all future elections till the time doubt about EVMs is not cleared.

Phoolka also condemned the behaviour of MP’s Chief Electoral Officer Saleena Singh, who threatened journalists, asking them not to publish the matter of EVM fraud in the media.

