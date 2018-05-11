Punjab: No progress in Vidhu Jain murder case, CBI says four years after transfer of probe

The HC has now proposed setting up of an SIT for further probe in the case. Vidhu Jain, 11, had been put on fire in Malerkotla in 2013. (File) The HC has now proposed setting up of an SIT for further probe in the case. Vidhu Jain, 11, had been put on fire in Malerkotla in 2013. (File)

Nearly four years after the Punjab and Haryana High Court transferred the probe of a murder case of 11-year-old Malerkotla boy Vidhu Jain to the CBI, the investigating agency has told the High Court that it had failed to trace any perpetrator to date.

The HC has now proposed setting up of an SIT for further probe in the case. Vidhu Jain, 11, had been put on fire in Malerkotla in 2013. In the complaint on September 30 in 2013, his family had told the police that Vidhu had been burnt alive by pouring kerosene on him by a few boys who had an altercation with him few days back over some kite thread. His mother Aarti Jain in 2014 had approached the High Court seeking a CBI probe due to lack of faith in the police probe due to their failure to arrest the accused in the case.

In 2014, the HC, while transferring the case from Punjab Police to the CBI, had noted that the “investigation is not being carried out for the obvious reasons i.e. not to earn the displeasure of either of the communities” and even its transfer to the Crime Branch will not fulfill the purpose of the investigation.

In March this year, Aarti Jain again approached the High Court stating that the CBI had failed to probe his son’s murder. The case is listed for hearing on Friday for CBI’s response on the court query that “whether it is possible to constitute an SIT for further investigation of the matter”.

“There has been no progress or arrest in the case since it was transferred to the CBI. We have filed a fresh petition asking the court to direct the CBI submit a status report. Even a Punjab Police SSP, prior to the transfer of probe, had claimed they had cracked the case but despite that, no arrest had been made to date. We had also sought probe against the police officials for any faulty investigation but even on that part, the CBI has not done anything,” advocate Gurdial Singh Jaswal, who represents the family, told The Indian Express.

