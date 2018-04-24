Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu visits crusher site for ‘inputs’ on mining committee report

Navjot Singh Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who heads a Cabinet sub-committee to frame a mining policy for the state, on Monday visited a crusher site in village Dhamian in Mukerian sub-division of Hoshiarpur district as part of an exercise to assess ground realities before finalising the panel’s report which is due in two days.

“I have come to see the potential of sand gravel so that everything could be done legally in Punjab which will stop the illegal mining and the mining from already over exhausted legally designated quarries could be stopped here,” said Sidhu while talking to The Indian Express.

Pointing out that a large number of ‘rocky dunes’ were available in Kandi area, he said that he was surprised that this area had such huge potential and could meet Punjab’s demand for gravel for next 150 years. Sidhu had a meeting with the crusher owners in Hoshiarpur and solicited suggestions from them for the policy. The report that he would submit, Sidhu said, would include a comprehensive policy including mining of sand from the rivers and making gravel by using crushers in the rocky dunes of the Kandi area. He also said that the crusher policy would be formulated on the pattern of Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, people of around two dozen villages in Talwara and Hazipur area, which have been affected badly by the mining, were waited for Sidhu in their areas under the banner of ‘Khanan Roko Zamin Bachao Sangharsh Committee’ to plead with the minister to end illegal mining.

Dharminder Singh, the leader of the committee, said that while they waited to meet him, the minister did not turn up to meet them.

