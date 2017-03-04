Punjab: Narcotics Control Bureau attaches properties of drug smuggler

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) has attached the movable and immovable properties, including a four- marla house, two cars and three bank accounts having around Rs 5 lakh of drug smuggler Hakam Rai, a resident of Sector 21 in Panchkula. He was arrested in September 2016 and is currently facing trial.

The process of attaching the properties of Hakam Rai was initiated after filing a detailed chargesheet against him on December 21, 2016. Rai, who is a notorious drug peddler and has been arrested eight times, is out on bail.

A team of NCB arrested him and seized from his possession 1.470 kg opium which was being brought in a Honda City car from Sirsa on September 7 last year. Rs 58,000 in cash was recovered too.

Zonal director, NCB, Kaustubh Sharma said, “Although Hakam Rai is facing trial in two separate cases of drug seizures from his possession including one in Mohali, his properties have been attached for the first time. There is still confusion about one of the two attached cars, which was gifted by Rai to his daughter on her wedding recently.”

Police sources said during the course of investigation, it came to light that Rai had spent around Rs 50 lakh on the marriage of his daughter in Panchkula. The wedding took place in March 2016.

In October 2012, Rai had filed a complaint in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against certain Panchkula police officials alleging that they had granted bail to a drug peddler after accepting a bribe of Rs 36 lakh. A probe was marked to the CBI. The incharge of crime branch was shifted following the allegations.