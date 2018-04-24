Punjab: Names of seven from Dalit community dropped from FIR

The Pak Intelligence officers were also actively coordinating and networking the terror module that was busted by the Counter-Intelligence Wing, Punjab Police on May 29 last year. The Pak Intelligence officers were also actively coordinating and networking the terror module that was busted by the Counter-Intelligence Wing, Punjab Police on May 29 last year.

Kapurthala police Monday withdrew the names of seven persons from the FIR which was registered against 33 known and several unidentified persons on April 14. All seven are members of the Dalit community, including two youths who had received bullets injuries.

Also, three memorandums, including two by Dalit community and one by General Samaj Manch, were presented to civil and police administration. Dalit community has now given the administration three days to meet their demands, adding that otherwise they will intensify their protests.

Meanwhile, Dalit organisations, which had gathered in large number at Chak Hakim area to hold a protest march on G T Road, were not allowed to to do so as Section 144 CrPC had been enforced in Phagwara. They then staged a dharna at at Chak Hakim.

The names excluded from the FIR were Surinder Jhandha, president of Ambedkar Sena, Parminder Bodh, Yashwant Boddy, who had received bullet in head and is still in critical condition as DMCH Ludhaina, Kulwinder Kumar, who was shot in the pelvic region but is recovering well, Satish Suman of Ravidass Tigres Force, Yash Verna and Sagar.

When Contacted, SSP Kapurthala said that names of around seven persons were withdrawn from the FIR because they were found to be innocent after the inquiry.

General Samaj Manch alleged that police and administration were acting under pressure. Dalit leaders, however, said that their fight was not with the ‘General Samaj’, but with few leaders of Shiv sena and some Hindu organisations.

In their list of demands submitted on Monday, they demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the injured, renaming Gol Chowk as ‘Samvidhan Chowk, withdrawal of cases against Dalits, booking those who opened fire under SC/ST Act and cancellation of arms licences of Shiv sena and other Hindu organisations leaders involved in firing and also withdrawal of their security. They also demanded the dismissal of SP Phagwara in whose presence the firing took place.

General Samaj Manch also held a meeting in Old Dana Mandi under its president advocate Vijay Sharma and demanded a fair inquiry. They accused police of sheltering those who were creating tension in Phagwara in the name of Dr B R Ambedkar. They said that one persons of General community were also injured during the firing but administration was not bothered about them.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App