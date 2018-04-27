Punjab: Mohali ADC raised red flag on illegal colonies in February

Sources said the annual inspection of the Zirakpur MC’s record was carried out on February 21 and 22 and a detailed report had been sent to the local bodies department on February 28. (Representational) Sources said the annual inspection of the Zirakpur MC’s record was carried out on February 21 and 22 and a detailed report had been sent to the local bodies department on February 28. (Representational)

IT WAS in February this year that an Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Mohali district, Charandev Singh Mann, had raised the red flag on the mushrooming of illegal colonies in Derabassi subdivision and even hinted at the possibility that certain officers of Zirakpur Municipal Council were allegedly hand in glove with private builders and were thus turning a blind eye to the gross violation of norms in the area.Mann made all these assertions, in writing, in his annual inspection report and submitted it to his senior officers. The report was eventually sent to the Punjab Local Bodies Department, but no action was taken.

Derabassi subdivision also covers the Peer Muchalla area, where an under-construction multi-storey building had collapsed on April 12. Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had ordered a thorough probe in the matter and asked Karnesh Sharma, Director of the Local Bodies Department, to submit his findings by Friday.

Sources said the annual inspection of the Zirakpur MC’s record was carried out on February 21 and 22 and a detailed report had been sent to the local bodies department on February 28. The same report is now being considered by the pobe panel investigating the Peer Muchalla building collapse.

The annual inspection report, accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, revealed that the inspection carried out by the ADC found that a number of illegal colonies had come up in the vicinity of Zirakpur and Derabassi without any mandatory approval from the MC.

“The mushrooming of illegal colonies is not only causing a loss to the state exchequer but also a danger to the common people, the builders minting money from the common people, it should be stopped with immediate effect,” the report read.

The report further stated that “Zirakpur MC had failed to collect around Rs 28 crore from the builders, who have now come up with the illegal colonies in the area which falls in the jurisdiction of the MC”.

The report added that “not a single housing project had taken the completion certificate from the MC which is a serious issue”.

Taking a dig at the alleged nexus between the MC officials and builders, the report added, “The way illegal colonies are coming up in the Derabassi subdivision, it is not possible without the connivance of the MC officials and builders. Since the nexus between the builders and the MC officials is damaging the image of the department, suitable action is recommended against these officials.”

Mann told Newsline that since he had submitted the report to his seniors in February and an investigation was currently under way, he would not like to comment on the matter. “Yes, in my report, I have highlighted several discrepancies and also recommended action against certain officers responsible for it,” he said.

Karnesh Sharma said, “Our investigation has reached the final stages. We are also considering the annual inspection report submitted in February. After the completion of our inquiry, necessary action shall be taken against the erring officials, if found guilty.”

He told Newsline, “We have sent the samples of soil and other construction material seized from the Peer Muchalla building site to Punjab Engineering College (PEC) for examination. Soon, the results shall be provided to us and we shall submit our inquiry report to the state government.”

