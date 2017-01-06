Punjab: Minor raped at Banur

A minor was allegedly raped by her friend in a hotel on Zirakpur-Banur Road. Police booked one person in this connection, but no arrested has been made yet. According to the victim, she knew the accused who is identified as Mani. She stated in her complaint that on Wednesday Mani came to her house and asked her to come with him to Zirakpur for some important work. She alleged that Mani took her to Raj hotel on Zirakpur-Banur road where the accused first took her in a hotel room pretending that he was not feeling well and then raped her. Acting on t he complaint, police booked Mani under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).