Punjab minister tosses a coin to settle posting row

Charanjit Singh Channi caught on camera flipping a coin to decide between two candidates for the post of lecturer. (Express Photo) Charanjit Singh Channi caught on camera flipping a coin to decide between two candidates for the post of lecturer. (Express Photo)

In a bizarre incident, Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi settled a posting row involving two polytechnic college teachers by flipping a coin. The incident took place Monday when the minister was hearing out two recently apponinted lecturers. They were seeking a posting at ITI, Bareta in Patiala.

When the issue reached Channi, he is learnt to have tossed a coin to sort out their issue in the presence of several visitors and mediapersons inside his office at the Punjab Secretariat. The minister’s act of tossing the coin was captured on camera by the media crews present inside his office. After the toss one of the teachers was also give a posting of his choice. Punjab had recently appointed 37 Lecturers for technical institutes of the state. When contacted, Channi said he had done nothing wrong. He said he wanted to make sure that teachers get a posting of their choice and work hard.

“There have been instances in previous regimes where postings were given by accepting money. I was doing all this in all transparent manner in front of media persons. Two teachers had a row as they wanted the same college. I asked them how would they like me to sort their issue. They said I should flip a coin. Whoever wins will get the college. So I did it. It was in front of everyone. Just that they want to create a controversy about it. The teachers went back happily. They thought they were treated fairly. “

A government spokesman also defended Channi’s move. Stating that both the candidates were vying for the same post, he said, “One of them said his scores were better than the other candidate, while the other one said he was more experienced. “The minister had asked them to solve the matter mutually, but they insisted that he should take a decision. The minister then asked them about flipping a coin, to which both agreed.”

The spokesman also claimed that the minister’s intention was to allot the postings in a “transparent” manner. Reacting to the incident, Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira said: “It is utter nonsense. The people of Punjab should see what kind of people have been handed power in the state,” he said.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

