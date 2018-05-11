Punjab: Mining officer raids Mubarikpur, finds no nakas to check illegal mining

The sand dug up by illegal miners at Kakrali village in Derabassi. (Express Archives) The sand dug up by illegal miners at Kakrali village in Derabassi. (Express Archives)

THE MOHALI district mining officer carried out a raid in the Mubarikpur area on Wednesday night following complaints of illegal mining. During the raid, mining officials, who had been asked to set up nakas, were absent. Though the raid team did not come across illegal mining in the area, the absence of mining officials at the nakas raised questions on the working of the department.

The raid was carried out by District Mining Officer Simarpreet Kaur Dhillon in Pandwala and Kakrali villages and Mubarikpur areas with her team. When she reached the spot, she found that no naka had been set up by the officers despite orders to do so by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurpreet Kaur Sapra.

Dhillon refused to divulge any details of the raid, saying she would send the report to Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Charandev Singh Mann, also the nodal officer for checking illegal mining in the district.

Sources in the mining department told Chandigarh Newsline that it was found during the raid that the mining officials had not set up any naka and a police control room was stationed near Kakrali village which is notorious for illegal mining.

“The location of setting up the naka was earmarked at Mubarikpur chowki, but the PCR was also stationed around four kilometres away from the designated spot to set up the naka. The subdivisional magistrate had already asked the local mining officials to ensure that the nakas be set up at the designated spots,” said a mining official.

According to the duty roster, Subdivisional Officer (Public Health) Division 3 Daljeet Singh, Excise Official Harmeet Singh, Mining Department Official Shashi Shekh Suri, head constables Harnek Singh, Harpreet Singh and Shiv Charan, Constable Daler Singh and ASI Gurcharan Singh were the officials told to set up the nakas.

Sapra said the ADC would see the report and then take action.

