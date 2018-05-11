Punjab: Mining directorate informed ministers concerned about May 7 meeting

A spokesperson of the department said all the ministers were reminded over telephone 15 minutes prior to the meeting. (Express Photo/Representational) A spokesperson of the department said all the ministers were reminded over telephone 15 minutes prior to the meeting. (Express Photo/Representational)

Contrary to the claims of Punjab ministers and members of the Cabinet sub-committee on sand mining that they were not notified in advance about the final meeting on May 7, it has come to light that the Directorate of Mining had officially intimated in writing to four ministers and 10 officials on May 5.

A copy of the letter, dated May 5, 2018, with The Indian Express, reveals that the communication was sent to four ministers, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, informing the about the meeting on May 7 at 10:30 am in Punjab Bhawan.

A spokesperson of the department said all the ministers were reminded over telephone 15 minutes prior to the meeting. It was learnt Bajwa was away to Shahkot, Badal was in Andhra Pradesh and Sarkaria was in his constituency. All the officials had, however, attended the meeting. ens

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App