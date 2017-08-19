Mewat DC issues posting order of forest officer, revokes it hours later

The forest officers in Haryana on Friday were surprised when they saw an order issued by Mewat Deputy Commissioner Mani Ram Sharma in which a trainee IAS officer was posted as Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) at district headquarters of Nuh.

In Haryana, the posting orders of the DFOs are issued on the behalf of the Governor of the state after approval from the Chief Minister. When contacted, the DC said it was a clerical mistake. “A corrigendum has also been issued in this connection,” he said.

Before the corrigendum, the DC, in his order issued on Friday, said, “It has been observed that Sh. Ravinder Yadav, Divisional Forest Officer, Nuh, is not taking proper interest in plantation programme and he never attended the meeting of the undersigned. Keeping in view of the above and for smooth working of the developmental schemes of forest department, Sh Rahul Narwal, IAS (Assistant Commissioner Under-Training), Nuh, will look after the work of Divisional Forest Officer, Nuh, with immediate effect in public interest.”

A copy of this order was also forwarded to the Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (forests) and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

Later, the DC said the under-training IAS officer has just been attached to the plantation work for a month. “The DFO concerned will continue to perform his work,” he said.

