Punjab: Let patients buy medicines from any shop, GMCH administration tells staff

THE Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 has asked its employees not to encourage the practice of sending patients to a particular shop to buy medicines.

The advisory came after a person revealed last month that he was employed at a chemist shop that was owned by the relatives of some GMCH nurses.

GMCH director principal Dr Atul Sachdev said the accused nursing employees might face departmental action and the matter has been referred to the higher authorities for further investigation. “As per information, some nurses were forcing patients to buy medicines from some particular shops that are owned by their relatives. We have now asked our security personnel to remain extra vigilant. We have also asked the entire staff to let patients buy medicines from any shop they want,” Sachdev said.

Last month, the chemists at the hospital lodged a daily diary report against some nursing staff.

Asked why the accused nurses have not been suspended by the GMCH administration, officials said they were waiting for the inquiry to complete. “The inquiry will investigate the case properly. After we have all the proof, a decision about the punishment will be taken,” said an official.

The health officials said the complaint was sent to the vigilance department for further investigation. “We are verifying the contents of the complaint and then a probe will be initiated,” said Sukhraj Katewa, DSP, Chandigarh vigilance.

