Punjab land grab case: Cops not arresting ex-SAD leader due to his links, say villagers

A FAMILY of Sohana village has alleged that a former SAD leader had grabbed their land and despite a case having been registered, the accused was beyond the reach of police. The family also alleged that they are getting threatening calls from the accused to withdraw their complaint against them.

Ranjeet Singh, along with his son Parmjot Singh, said Gursewak Singh Harpalpur, who was a member of SAD, purchased a chunk of land from one Ujaggar Singh but when they objected as it was a common village plot, Harpalpur and his supporters beat him and his son Parmjot Singh last year.

He alleged that earlier police did not register any case as Harpalpur was a member of SAD. Later, a case was registered against Harpalpur and some other people. But the police again did not arrest him due to his links with some politicians. They also alleged that Harpalpur, along with his accomplices, also demolished their home which was near the land bought by the accused.

Vijay Kumar, the station house officer of Sohana, however, said that they have arrested the accused Harpalpur after the matter came to their knowledge and investigation was on.

Harpalpur joined AAP just before the Assembly election. Earlier, he was an active member of SAD.