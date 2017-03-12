Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi’s Annual Art Exhibition: ‘It is our effort to make it representative of artists of Punjab in the recent past’

Works of the artists displayed at Punjab Kala Bhawan. Kamleshwar Singh Works of the artists displayed at Punjab Kala Bhawan. Kamleshwar Singh

A range of ideas, emotions, techniques, mediums, and philosophies come alive at the Annual Art Exhibition of the Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi, with over 92 works by professionals, students and invited artists. “It is our sincere effort to make this exhibition genuinely representative of the art created by the artists of Punjab in the recent past,” says Diwan Manna, president of the Akademi.

In the professional category, Aman Sohal, Gaurvi Sharma and Rahul Dhiman won Rs. 50,000 each, while in the student category, Shivani, Ramneet Kaur and Surinder Pal Singh won Rs 25,000 each. On the jury were artists Sudarshan Shetty and G R Iranna.

While Amarbir Singh’s sculptures in wood, titled ‘Crucification of Farmer’ depict a hand with a seed, Randeep Singh’s photograph rues the death of democracy. Showcasing life today is Ravinder Singh’s painting ‘Power of Indian Economy’, a comment on how our villages and farms are slowly turning into spaces of concrete. Surinderpal Singh’s sand-cast mould ‘Nature vs Human’ shows how man is destroying nature for his greed, and Kamal Sohal’s acrylic on canvas, ‘Life in Metro’, depicts how our lives have been taken over by buildings and vehicles, with no space for reflection.

The exhibition is also a chance to view work by students of art, with many inspired by their memories of childhood, college, and objects and places close to their heart. A striking work in this section is Kaur’s self-portrait titled ‘Disillusioned’, a charcoal on paper work which has varied layers of expressions.

The showcase also offers art-lovers a chance to view the new works of 32 senior artists displaying their works in the invited artists category. From Madan Lal’s ‘Urban Emotion’; Malkit Singh’s ‘Waiting’; and Mohinder Tuli’s ‘Heir’, a collage; to Surinder Dhami’s photograph ‘An evening in ‘Khajjiar’; and Jagdeep Jolly’s fiberglass sculpture ‘Emptiness’.

The exhibition is at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, till March 16.