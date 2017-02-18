Punjab: Joint director of technical education dept held for taking bribe of Rs 50,000

A CBI team arrested the joint director of Directorate of Technical Education and Industrial Education, Jagjeet Singh, for accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 at his office in Sector 36 on Friday. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against him. He accepted the bribe from one G R Singh for not cancelling recognition of his industrial training institute in Punjab.

Sources in the CBI said the technical education department had slapped a show-cause notice against G R Singh’s institute. When G R Singh approached Jagjeet Singh, the latter demanded a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh to settle the issue. However, the deal was struck at Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, G R Singh lodged a complaint with the CBI and a trap was laid. A senior CBI officer said, “A trap was laid. When Jagjeet Singh accepted the bribe, a raid was conducted inside his office. The bribe money was recovered from his possession.” The accused will be produced in the court of special CBI judge on Saturday. According to reports, Jagjeet Singh had been suspended for departmental irregularities in September 2012 as well.