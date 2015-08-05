Punjab: In backward district, a govt school in Ralli village stands apart

The projector at the primary school in Ralli. (Source: Express photo)

From learning addition and subtraction through playing snakes and ladders, picking up science lessons with the help of a projector to scribbling on walls, students at the Government Primary School in Ralli village in Mansa district do everything with a difference.

At a time when Punjab’s government schools, especially at the primary level, are in news for all wrong reasons – poor infrastructure, lack of teachers and unsafe classrooms – this school located in one of the state’s most backward districts has undergone a complete transformation in the past few months.

Its classrooms have been painted in bright hues with U-shaped benches and short podiums that help the children to read better. The students also learn alphabets and numbers on discarded keyboards and even attend a ‘Baal Sabha’ (children’s meetings) every Saturday.

Students make use of the U-benches. (Source: Express photo)

The man credited with bringing in the change is school incharge Amarjeet Singh Chahal, who introduced learning through television last year.

What followed was a Rs 6-lakh grant from ADC (development) Harinder Singh Sran, which helped the school set up a computer lab, probably the only government primary school with the facility in the state. It also recently set up an educational park with a ‘mathematics chowk’ that has structures of different shapes, a working traffic light and footpaths for practical learning.

“A child asks us how can a whale be so big as he has never seen it. We show him a whale on the projector and it gets embedded in the mind. This is the concept of Building and Learning Aid (BALA) that our school is based on,” says Chahal, adding that funds from the auction of material got from the demolition of unsafe classrooms were used to build a multi-purpose shed. This is where the children’s meeting is held every Saturday apart from yoga and morning prayers.

“Mono-acting, singing, dancing, rhymes – the children express what they want during the Baal Sabha,” says Chahal. An iron board with magnetic snakes, ladders and dice has been installed to teach maths. All six teachers working here are postgraduates and the school launched its own calendar this year to encourage admissions.

“Parents used to prefer sending their children to private schools located at Budhlada – a town few kilometres from here. Who would want their children to sit on the ground? Now we have 208 students in this school,” says Chahal.

“The school was earlier under the Zila Parishad but since last year, it has been merged with the education department. The local panchayat has always cooperated and provided us funds,” he adds.

Like private schools, every Wednesday is non- uniform day. “It is uniform washing day for our children,” Chahal explains, smiling. The school still needs two more classrooms with class IV having two sections. “Following the demolition of three unsafe classrooms, the grants for new buildings is yet to arrive. Any financial help for our school is most welcome,” Chahal says.

