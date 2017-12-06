Punjab IGP’s trial: J&K Police submits chargesheet in English

The district court had sent an application to legal departments in Jammu and Kashmir to send a counsel from the respective state to assist the Chandigarh court in a case relating to Pandey as all documents related to the case were in Urdu. The district court had sent an application to legal departments in Jammu and Kashmir to send a counsel from the respective state to assist the Chandigarh court in a case relating to Pandey as all documents related to the case were in Urdu.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday submitted the English version of its chargesheet against Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ajay Kumar Panday, in an alleged kidnapping case registered against him in Jammu and Kashmir. The earlier chargesheet had been submitted in Urdu. The next date of hearing has been scheduled for December 19.

The chargesheet was submitted under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 344 (wrongful confinement for ten or more days) of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC). The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made 25 witnesses in the chargesheet.

The witnesses include the complainant, his family members and people from their native village, where the reported kidnapping took place. After the refusal of Chandigarh legal department to deal with the trial proceedings of Punjab IGP AK Panday, the Jammu legal department had appointed senior public prosecutor from Jammu to argue in the case.

The district court had sent an application to legal departments in Jammu and Kashmir to send a counsel from the respective state to assist the Chandigarh court in a case relating to Pandey as all documents related to the case were in Urdu. Hence, it was mentioned that it was not getting viable to start the trial while the Chandigarh court had also mentioned through a communique that the legal counsel shall be from Jammu or Punjab as the case was not associated to UT.

Acting on this, senior public prosecutor of Jammu, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, had been appointed to deal with the case at Chandigarh district court. AK Panday was booked in July 1990 when posted in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the case, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had detained a few people from Baramulla district (J&K) including the victim.

The family of victim had then alleged that their son was kidnapped by the Police and then he never returned home. Ajay Kumar Panday had moved an application in 2011 to the Supreme Court mentioning risk to his life in Jammu and Kashmir, and had sought to transfer the case in Chandigarh court, following which the case was transferred to Chandigarh.

