Hoshiarpur central jail: Day after clash, 10 prisoners sent to separate cells

A DAY after a clash in Hoshiarpur central jail where 10 prisoners had attempted to free another gangster by manhandling the jail staff including deputy superintendent of the jail, all the 10 were lodged in the separate cells. A case was registered against them.

It is learnt that all the 10 gangsters who were earlier lodged in the block number 12 and 13 had made a plan to free a gangster, Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi, who was lodged in block number eight. Over a dozen cases are pending against Laddi, including attempt to murder. Most of the involved gangsters belong to the Jaggu gang of Amritsar and Bhana gang of Jalandhar.

A security review of the jail was also conducted and more cops were deployed at strategic locations inside the jail compound. On Monday, the prisoners climbed over the wall of their blocks to reach block 8 where Laddi was lodged. Laddi had also made a futile attempt to escape from the jail on Sunday.

A case under relevant sections including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 147 (punishment of rioting), 186 (obstructing public servant), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 511of IPC and section 45 of the Prison Act charges including attack on the officials on duty, has been registered against Manpreet Singh alias Many, Shamsher Singh alias Shera, Charat Singh, Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, Daljit Singh alias Bhana, Satish Gill, Dalbir Singh alias Dalbira, Ranbir Singh, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Rajbir Singh,Gurmeet Singh Laddi.

Jail superintendent Vikramjit Singh Panthe, when contacted, said all of them were kept in separate cells now and the situation was “fully under control.”

Seminar on inmates’ rights

In bid to counsel inmates to maintain law and order inside the jail, a seminar was conducted in Hoshiarpur jail Tuesday in which Hoshiarpur SSP J Elanchezhian was the chief guest. The SSP elaborated on the ‘rights and duties’ of the inmates. He said inmates must follow the principals of Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa, who had spent a long time in jail and fought for the rights of his countrymen by adopting democratic and peaceful methods.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App