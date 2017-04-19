Punjab: Hit-and-run claims life of 24-yr-old

In A hit-and-run case, a 24-year-old died at the dividing road of Sector 35/43 Monday night. The victim, identified as Prashant Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was on his motorcycle, when it was hit by unknown car from the rear side around 12.30 am. The impact of the accident was such that his head got smashed after hitting a tree on the road.

Though Yadav was wearing safety gear, he suffered severe head injuries and was declared brought dead by PGI. Salman Ahmed, a colleague of the victim, who was travelling in another bike just behind the victim, reached the spot, he saw Yadav lying in a pool of blood.

Police said the inspection of victim’s vehicle revealed that the motorbike was hit from the left side of rear portion. The victim was married and is survived by his parents. Inspector Naseeb Singh, SHO of Sector 36 police station, said, “Yadav was returning back to his house from his catering company in Sector 38. He was rushed to PGI in a police gypsy where the doctors declared him brought dead. We have lodged an FIR against the driver of the unknown vehicle.”

The family members of Yadav are scheduled to arrive from UP on Wednesday and body will be handed over to them after post-mortem. A case has been registered at Sector 36 police station.

