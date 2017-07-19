Punjab High Court order fallout: Haryana Chief Parliamentary Secys resign

NEARLY two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the appointments of all four Haryana Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs), the legislators resigned from their posts Tuesday.

The four BJP MLAs; Shyam Singh Rana, Bakhshish Singh Virk, Seema Trikha and Kamal Gupta submitted their resignations to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. After the move, Haryana BJP president Subhash Barala said, “We don’t have any plan to go to the SC into the matter. By honouring the decision of the High Court, all four CPSs have submitted their resignations. We took this decision after discussing the matter with senior party leaders.”

“We won’t file an appeal against the verdict of HC on personal level. The party and the government may take a call on this matter,” said Virk.

Haryana Advocate General Baldev Mahajan said, “The decision about the resignations has been taken on political level. It was part of execution of the HC order. In the case of Punjab also, first the government had executed the HC order and an appeal before the SC was filed after two-three months later,” Mahajan added.

The four MLAs were appointed as CSPs in July 2015 and the Chief Minister had himself administered oath to them. Soon after the oath, a practising lawyer of the high court, Jagmohan Singh Bhatti had challenged the appointments claiming “these were unconstitutional and invalid.”

Four months after the HC reserved its judgment into the matter, a division bench of Justice SS Saron and Justice Darshan Singh, on July 5, pronounced the judgment and allowed the civil writ petition seeking quashing of the appointments. The government counsels after the judgment had requested the court a period of three weeks to enable them to file a petition in the apex court to challenge the order. Then, the HC had granted three weeks stay on the execution of the order.

