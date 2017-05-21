Punjab Health minister orders probe into Rs 6.28 cr purchase of IFA tablets

Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra. Punjab health minister Brahm Mohindra.

PUNJAB HEALTH Minister Brahm Mohindra has ordered a probe into the Rs 6.28-crore purchase of Iron Folic Acid (IFA) tablets by the previous SAD-BJP government which are lying unused till date. The stock was purchased last year and is to expire this October. The tablets, though, have not been distributed in any government hospital or dispensary till date.

The health minister, who was in Ludhiana to attend a series of functions, said, “I have ordered a probe into this matter and all the guilty persons will be taken to task. It seems that the stock was purchased for the sake of commission as it has not been distributed till date and even now the time is too short to send the stock across the state as it is to expire in October.”

Thus, the medicine stock, worth Rs 6.28 crores, is likely to be destroyed because of unplanned purchase. These IFA tablets are supplied to government hospitals, dispensaries and even government schools as a nutritional supplement.

The minister had gone to inaugurate a medical camp at International Public School in Chander Nagar. He also went to DMCH to attend a programme on epilepsy in which the hospital has launched a project to fight epilepsy in association with the government. Later, Mohindra also went to the civil hospital where CSR activities had been initiated by Ralson, Vardhman and Cremica. Products such as furniture, automated laundry plant, ultrasound machine, etc, were given by these companies to the hospital. Even Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) assured of providing services of their doctors to the civil hospital from time to time.

Talking about the closure of de-addiction centres, the minister said, “We are not closing down de-addiction centres. Need-based centres will remain open and rather new ones will also be opened in the areas where no centre exists.”

While talking with The Indian Express on the matter of admission of PG students in MD/MS courses at medical colleges of Punjab, the minister said, “I don’t want to comment as the matter is sub judice. When Baba Farid University had conducted counselling, all was well. The new HC order to redo the counselling list came after the admissions.”

Meanwhile, panic-stricken students, who have taken admission, have filed a review petition in HC and a special leave petition in the Supreme Court gainst the HC order.

Fazilka ambulance sent for Gill

Talking about the air-conditioned ambulance of Fazilka, purchased through border area funds and sent to Delhi in the first week of May, the health minister said, “That ambulance has been sent to provide services to former Punjab DGP KPS Gill, whose contributions cannot be undermined. It is really sad that BJP is playing politics with it. I have ordered that the ambulance be sent back and another be ordered for him.”

Meanwhile, the Fazilka ambulance had been lying idle for want of a driver. Though the minister has ordered to send it back, no arrangement has been made for the driver as yet so that it can be of some use. Another ambulance from Bathinda along with a driver had also been sent and even that was sent back after objections were raised by the driver and a doctor, who had been deputed at the dispensary of Punjab Bhawan in Delhi. Incidentally,

the doctor has even resigned in protest.

