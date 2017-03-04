Punjab Haryana High Court quashes seniority of superior judicial service officers

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday quashed the seniority list of Punjab Superior Judicial Service (PSJS) officers, who joined as additional district judges in 2008, either by direct entry or promotion. The seniority list, issued on December 24, 2015, and quashed on Friday, would have direct effect on 35 judges.

The court has now placed the regular promotee ADJs as per seniority and their turn at the bottom of the seniority list after the directly recruited ADJs.

However, those judges, promoted after clearing departmental exam, were placed on top of the list.

The 148-page judgment was given by a division bench, comprising justices Rajesh Bindal and HS Sidhu, while disposing of six petitions filed by Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa and others challenging the seniority of PSJS officers.