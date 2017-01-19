Punjab & Haryana HC notice to state on pension disbursal in name of the dead

Rakesh Bains, an RTI activist of Kuruskshetra and also a whistleblower into the social security pension scam, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking a CBI probe into the scam where allegedly village sarpanches, councillors and government employees have connived in facilitating social security pension to fake beneficiaries in the name of dead people.

Taking up Bains’s petition, Justice MMS Bedi has issued notice to the Haryana government, asking it to reply by May 4.

Appearing for Bains, advocate Pradeep Singh Rapria submitted that despite the fact that some of the illegally drawn pension amount had been deposited back into the government exchequer, no action has been taken till date against the conniving officials of the social welfare and other departments.

It had come to the fore that fake beneficiaries in Shahbad were drawing social security pension and till December 2015, around Rs 9 lakh was deposited back into the state exchequer.