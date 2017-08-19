Gurdaspur LS bypoll: Congress mulls star power

THE RULING Congress is looking at a celebrity for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-election after the seat was vacated by the death of Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna.

While sources said feelers have been sent to cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, positive response has not been received from either. The leaders are now looking at several other celebrities to contest on a Congress ticket from Gurdaspur. The name of Yuvraj’s father Yograj Singh was also floated by some Congressmen but it was shot down.

The by-election, to be held within six months of the seat being vacated on April 27, poses a litmus test for the Congress as it came to power in the state only in March. It is also a prestige battle for the party.

Since the BJP had fielded Vinod Khanna from the seat five times in a row and he remained a four-time MP, elected in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014, the Congress, too, is considering fielding a celebrity. Khanna was defeated once by former state Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa in 2009.

Sources said while several Congress leaders are against the fielding of a celebrity on the plea that the party should prepare its candidate for the next Lok Sabha election in 2019, the senior party leadership was desperate to win the seat.

Several contenders for the ticket are Bajwa’s wife Charanjit Kaur Bajwa, Panchayat Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa’s son, Ravi Nandan Singh Bajwa, and Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s political secretary Major (Retd) Amardeep Singh.

The Congress MLAs from Gurdaspur, often referred to as the Majha brigade and opposed to Partap Bajwa, do not want the party ticket to be given to his wife. They have proposed the name of state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, but the latter has refused to contest.

As the by-election could be announced anytime now, the party has to zero in on a name to contest the bypoll.

Several leaders are of the opinion that the party would not be able to find a star candidate. “Why would any celebrity want to associate with the Congress in a scenario when the party is facing a rout at the national level?” asked a leader mockingly.

