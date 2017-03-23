Punjab: Govt school teachers mob education minister for transfers

Within six days of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government taking charge in Punjab, teachers of government schools have started approaching the new education minister for transfer.

Sources in the education department said that even though the transfer season is from April end to May, teachers, trying to cash in on the change of guard, have already started making a beeline to meet the new education minister at the earliest and get their transfers done.

In Punjab, it is still the unofficial sifaarish route that works if a teacher seeks a transfer. Even as teachers can apply online on the e-Punjab portal requesting the desired transfer location, it is the recommendation lists from MLAs that get the work done.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a source in the education department confirmed, “Since the new minister has taken charge, many teachers have already approached her for their transfers. Not all of them are genuine cases. Even if the school they are working in is just a few kilometres away, they want a transfer. Teachers in Punjab have developed this habit of getting transfers through approach during the last 10 years of SAD-BJP rule. There is no transparent system to decipher genuine and non-genuine cases.”

