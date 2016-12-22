Punjab govt picks face from Ghubaya’s turf as vice-chairman of Rai Sikh Welfare Board

On a day when SAD MLA Sher Singh Ghubaya’s son Devinder Singh and brother Munsha Ghubaya joined the Congress, the SAD-BJP government appointed Sampooran Singh as the vice-chairman of Rai Sikh Welfare Board. A former zila parishad member, Sampooran is a resident of Behak Khas village in Fazilka constituency from where Ghubaya’s son may be fielded by Congress after his induction into the party.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Ghubaya, a Rai Sikh leader, was seeking SAD ticket for his son from Fazilka, the constituency where BJP contests the Assembly polls as per seat sharing arrangement with SAD. SAD has already fortified Jalalabad to win over Rai Sikh community by appointing Gurdev Singh as the Chairman of the Rai Sikh Welfare Board.

Gurdev hails from Alam Ke village, about 7 kilometers from Jalalabad, and is the sitting sarpanch of the village. Once a Ghubaya loyalist, Gurdev who joined SAD in late 90s is now highly critical of Ghubaya. “The Rai Sikh community knows that Ghubaya has put his personal and family interests ahead of the community. He is only interested in getting ticket for his family members and is least bothered about biradari (community),” Gurdev said, while talking to The Indian Express.

“For us, it is good that his (Ghubaya’s) son would contest from Fazilka. He will not get more than 15,000 votes,” Gurdev said. Ghubaya was not available for comments on Wednesday.