Punjab Governor and UT Administrator’s preparations come to a naught

FROM ARRANGING bulletproof vehicles for the dignitaries to imparting special weapons training to the police personnel, revamping the Punjab Raj Bhawan, which is the official residence of the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, the Chandigarh Administration was making all the preparations to host the prestigious Governors’ conference.

The communication received by the Chandigarh Administration from Rashtrapati Bhavan that the conference was rescheduled and shall now not be held in Chandigarh came as a setback for the administration.

Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal told Chandigarh Newsline that UT Adviser Parimal Rai had recently sent communiques to the respective chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana seeking their help in hosting the conference. “We don’t have any bulletproof vehicles and since so many dignitaries would be coming for the conference. So, Punjab and Haryana governments have been contacted through their chief secretaries and bulletproof vehicles have been sought,” the Home Secretary had told Newsline earlier in the day.

Punjab and Haryana chief secretaries were also requested to appoint liaison officers for the dignitaries to facilitate the dignitaries on their arrival in the city. Additional security forces were also sought from the neighbouring states to ensure security for the VVIPs.

The UT Administration had decided that the stay of VVIPs would be at four places – Hotel Mount View in sector 10, UT Guest House, Punjab Raj Bhawan and Haryana Raj Bhavan.

Sources said that senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration were also contemplating the option of using a chopper to ferry the dignitaries from Chandigarh airport to the Punjab Raj Bhawan.

To ensure foolproof security, 150 police personnel were undergoing special weapons training and had already completed a round of firing practice of small and long-range weapons. The orders were issued by SSP (Security) Shashank Anand and one batch of 55 police personnel recently held a round of practice of small-range weapons at the shooting range in Sector 25. Chandigarh Police had also approached Haryana Police and ITBP to provide them space to conduct the firing practice of long-range weapons, including AK-47s and self-loading rifles (SLRs).

